Knightly Knews
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
America was never the problem
A 250th Independence Day eulogy for a Nation outgrown and discarded by the Empire
Jul 4
•
Kit Knightly
115
33
25
April 2026
The Cow that Lives Forever
An ethical, sustainable food solution.
Apr 10
•
Kit Knightly
12
4
3
March 2026
The Mars Colony
The Mars Colony was real, everyone knew that.
Mar 10
•
Kit Knightly
47
7
12
September 2025
I miss my cat.
It’s almost a cliché to say that animals ground you, but it’s true. They connect you to reality, not just physically but temporally. He was my earth…
Sep 9, 2025
•
Kit Knightly
44
21
6
August 2025
Knightly Knews News
This Substack exists. Here's why.
Aug 13, 2025
•
Kit Knightly
19
April 2023
Coming soon
This is Knightly Knews.
Apr 25, 2023
•
Kit Knightly
2
© 2026 Kit Knightly
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts