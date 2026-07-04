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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
8d

The constitution was also BS, it didn't give many rights. That's why it needed the bill of rights AMENDMENTS and even then big groups of people got none of those rights.

I also don't see civil war happening. The absurdity of politicians around the world points to something else.

https://substack.com/@robc137/note/c-286923523

They're making the past predator class look bad so they can step in as the good guys.

It's just like in wrestling.

That's why they let Biden fumble around on stage numerous times for a while before helping him off.

That's why Trump is allowed to say crazy things. You would think they would have coached him later to not or threatened him and I'm not talking about the fake assasination attempts.

That's why Fauci is getting the blame (not the many others that also orchestrated con-vid).

A few years ago the WEF had a presentation on how to regain trust. They mentioned how people were disappointed in politicians and experts. Ok. But their solution was to double down on lying. You would think that in a publicised event they would have mentioned regaining trust by being honest, even if they were pretending. No, and it was also interesting that they had that James Bond villain, Klaus as their head man and now another predator perp.... Make the past management look bad.

That's why everything is so absurd these days.

So the next crop of the predator class can step in and save the day and regain our trust. But it'll fail because we're no longer tribalist and cheer for stupid teams.

Instead we cheer for the truth. Fuck tribalism and the group think that comes along with it. Only the obsolete still follow team sports when it comes to important things.

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
7d

Thank you, Kit, for astutely noting the distinction I condensed into the following axiom in “I Wish I Knew How: A Rehumanizing Algorithm” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/i-wish-i-knew-how-a-rehumanizing)

“The State is not the people; the people are not the State.”

If everyone understood that, people would stop hurling themselves on the pyre for the ravenous cruelites and their puppestates, and we might be able to reclaim our humanity as well as the brilliant ideas that sparked the genesis of this once-free nation.

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