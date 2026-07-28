Sometime in the past decade or so, it became the academic norm to say “the common era” in place of anno domini.

Dates are now either in the common era (CE) or before the common era (BCE).

In a similar vein, Greenwich Mean Time has transitioned into Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

And I HATE it.

It doesn’t make any sense. That’s the gist of it.

What does “the common era” mean? Common to who?

It’s not common to the Chinese, the Jews, Muslims or Buddhists who all have their own calendars.

It’s common to the Western world, because we were all Christians once, and it’s common to good chunk of the world in general now because, well, we won. We went places and - one way or another - we made them like us.

(That is, made them similar to us. They steadfastly don’t like us.)

That’s why London time is 0 and everyone else’s time is relative to our 0. It’s why the elites of every nation on Earth where European style suits and it’s why everything is dated to the birth of Christ.

Our clothes. Our clocks. Our calendar.

Because we won.

I suppose the idea - the “woke” idea, and I hate using that word - is that you can somehow undo the colonial aspect of it by changing its name, like the cringey way they use Native American names for mountains in the US and Canada to try and make up for the genocide.

But you can’t, and it’s wrong to try. We did the sailing, we did the killing, that legacy shaped the world we live in.

You can rightly disapprove of Imperial conquest and colonial exploitation, but you can’t pretend they didn’t happen.

Changing "Anno Domini” to “Common Era” doesn’t mean we’re living in some post-colonial utopia. Changes in nomenclature do not erase the history that brought the nomenclature into being.

When you think about it, it’s actually worse. The effort of sanitation transforms them from historical memorials of conquest into some kind of pre-ordained inevitability. Retroactively applying a kind of manifest destiny.

If anything it is only a further act of colonialism.

Western time is now “universal”, Western dating is “common”. In the name of erasing our notions of superiority, we claim total global dominance of time and date.

Ironically, those people so determined to counter any perceived colonial mindset are actually fully engaging with the assumed betterness of Western civilisation that was the colonialist hallmark.

Some would argue that these shifts in terminology are not about Western civilisation in general, but rather about eradicating the influence of the church.

That the aim is to de-Christianise the world. But you can’t do that either.

What’s the rationale? We live 2026 years after…nothing of note happened? It doesn’t work. You can’t keep the date and remove the context.

If you want a non-Christian calendar, you have to choose a non-Christian date. Decide we live 250 AR (after the revolution), or 81 PH (post-Hitler).

Further, where does this de-religioning of our society end? Most of our days and several of our months are named after gods of one pantheon or another, should we expect changes there as well?

Maybe January should be re-christened - sorry, re-named, obviously - Universal First Winter Month.

This actually works perfectly in the insane new system, as it is neither universally winter nor universally the first month of the year.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are all named after Norse gods, without any consideration to the people of Lindisfarne who find such offhand references to their brutal oppression offensive.

In future perhaps they should be better labelled Twoday, Threeday, Fourday and Fiveday.

Yes, that will confuse those diehards who insist (incorrectly) that the week begins on Sunday, but so what? Months named after seven, eight, nine and ten are the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th of the year. They’ll adjust.

I could maybe live with all of that if it at least made sense, but it doesn’t. It is insanely impractical.

The entire point of BC and AD is to clearly differentiate, at a glance, between two numbers that are the same.

40 BC and 40 AD, for example.

This differentiation is achieved perfectly. BC and AD neither look alike nor sound alike, and you can’t accidentally write or type one in place of the other.

CE and BCE are only ever one missed letter from confusion, and worse than that, they sound almost identical.

It’s like creating NATO phonetic alphabet, only instead of Alpha Bravo Charlie, you use Alpha, Balpha, Calpha.

It’s stupid.

This system is stupid. “The common era” is stupid. And our common era is increasingly stupid.

An ahistoric, anti-intellectual pursuit of rootless homogeneity at the expense of culture and common sense.

In short, it’s everything wrong with the world.