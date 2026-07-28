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Christine's avatar
Christine
4d

Having grown up in South Africa I have been there before. The promise of a "New South Africa", complete with four perfectly sensible provinces which became nine completely renamed provinces for absolutely no good reason, new street names that were / are unpronounceable and so on.

There was MUCH outrage at the time but I guess people eventually came to accept it and adapt. Wrong? Maybe. Did the new names mean some people felt vindicated? I don't know.

I agree it's completely non-sensical to change names, but some people change even their own names. Ultimately, the mountains in America may have had names prior to them being named by the colonists. Which name should rightly be chosen?

Or, as Shakespeare (or not Shakespeare) said: what's in a name?

I agree BC and AD is better. We don't 100% for certain know that Christ did live even if a whole religion was created around the belief that he did.

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Nevermind the Molochs's avatar
Nevermind the Molochs
4d

Share some of your wider perspectives on this Kit, but bCE (small b) started appearing in the field of archaeology, for instance, several decades ago. It's not really a woke thing but A Not Latin thing.

A few folks have tried to sidestep it using BP (Before Present day) but that gets less and less accurate as time unrolls.

Time itself is a social construct, of course ;)

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